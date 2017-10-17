Scary Little Girls head to Horseheath

Inn Crowd, a project by Creative Arts East that enables pubs to put on performances by professional artists and companies, is coming to The Old Red Lion in Horseheath.

Celebrated storytellers, Scary Little Girls will be performing Storysmiths at 8.30pm on Saturday, October 28.

The show is a mixture of poetry, short stories and classic literary extracts.

Telephone 01223 892909 or visit www.theoldredlion.co.uk for more information.