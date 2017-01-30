Scholarships at Sixth Form as new head is appointed

Stoke College in Stoke by Clare is launching a new Sixth Form scholarship programme for local students as it prepares to open its Sixth Form for the first time.

With the opening of their Sixth Form in September this year, Stoke College has introduced an initiative to enable more local families to access their unique education.

Richard Stuart has been appointed Head of Sixth Form at Stoke College

A number of scholarships, worth up to 75 per cent of the tuition fees, are available this year for applicants who sit the scholarship entrance examinations.

The headmaster, Frank Thompson, said: “We know how much our students benefit from our smaller class sizes and strong pastoral care. Stoke’s unique ethos allows our students to really grow in confidence.

“We have a very strong team of academic staff looking forward to delivering A-levels and BTECs next year and we believe our first generation of sixth formers will benefit hugely from this amazing opportunity.”

The scholarship examinations are being held at the college on Saturday, March 4, 9 am to midday.

The school has announced the appointment of Richard Stuart as head of Sixth Form, who will teach subjects including computer science and further maths.

Mr Stuart is currently lead teacher for mathematics at Ormiston Sudbury Academy.

Mr Thompson said: “His academic credentials, including a Cambridge degree in Computer Science, mean that he is equipped to stretch even the most able students.

“His teaching experience has prepared him well for this role and I am confident he will lead our outstanding team of sixth form teachers with great effect.”

Stoke College is a small, independent day and boarding school for ages 4-18.