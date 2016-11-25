Series of house burglaries in Great Cornard, Lavenham and Clare

Police are investigating a series of house burglaries that have occurred during hours of darkness over the past three days in Great Cornard, Lavenham and Clare.

Properties have been entered either through insecure windows at the side or back of the properties or by forcing doors and windows, sometimes by using garden implements found at the properties.

Untidy searches have then been made and jewellery appears to be a main target.

Residents are advised to ensure all doors and windows are locked, and to use timer switches to turn on lights and radios when they are out to give the impression that their homes are occupied.

Police are also advising residents to:

- Fit secure locks to all doors and fit a door chain or bar – and use them.

- Fit and use visible window locks, including rear or side windows and those above a low roof.

- Fit ‘dusk to dawn’ lighting covering the front and rear of your property.

- Fit/lock gates at the sides of your house to restrict access to the rear of your property.

- Lock away ladders and garden implements.

- Be particularly alert to strangers loitering in residential streets.

If in doubt, or if you suspect a crime may be in progress, always dial 999. If you have any information that you think may assist police in relation to these crimes call 101.