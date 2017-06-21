Series of vehicle break-ins in Haverhill prompts police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses or information following a number of incidents of theft from vehicles in Haverhill.

Between 11pm on June 11 and 8am the next day the rear window of a Vauxhall Insignia on Windsor Terrace was smashed.

An iPad and holdall stolen from within. Neighbours reported hearing a car alarm being activated shortly after 4am

Overnight on June 10 an Audi A5 car on Hamlet Road was entered and several items including a dash camera, were stolen.

Sometime between 8pm on June 12 and 8.15am the next day, offender/s stole four HGV batteries from two articulated lorries on Homefield Road.

On Downs Crescent at around 5.20am on June 14 a Ford Fiesta vehicle was broken into by three men and an audio adaptor and power cable were stolen. The Items were later recovered. Anybody with any information are asked to call Police on 101 quoting reference 41456/17-Windsor Terrace, 41460/17-Hamlet Road, 41527/17-Homefield Road and 41723/17-Downs Crescent.

Suffolk Police remind vehicle owners/drivers to consider taking the following steps:

•Do not leave anything on display in your car, thieves can sometimes mistake them for valuables and the damage they can do to the car to get in can be costly.

•Take all your belongings with you when you leave the car. If you cannot, then lock them in the boot out of sight.

•CD Players and Stereos – remove them if you can, get them security marked and keep a note of serial numbers.

•Sat Navs – remove unit and holder from windscreen, wipe the residue circle from the screen (this could indicate to a thief you have hidden the unit in the car).

•Keep your keys safe.

•Fit security devices - electronic immobiliser, mechanical immobiliser, locking wheel nuts, vehicle alarm.

Further crime prevention advice including security for tradesmen’s vehicles can be found at www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/crime-prevention-z