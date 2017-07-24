Signing petition will strengthen campaign for Haverhill to Cambridge rail service

The campaign group that has led calls for the renewal of the Haverhill to Cambridge railway line want as many people as possible to sign its petition in support of the proposal.

Rail Haverhill started the petition one-and-a-half years ago at a point when it needed at least 4,000 signatures in order to be able to present it to the county councils of Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex.

The campaign has been strengthened by the recent backing for the creation of a light railway to connect Haverhill and Cambridge by both West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock and James Palmer, the Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

A feasibility study for the scheme has now begun and is expected to be completed in December, but until then Rail Haverhill chairman Heike Sowa says more signatures are required on the petition, which is available on www.railhaverhill.org.uk.

Ms Sowa said: “The only way we can prove how many people are interested is by showing them how many people have signed.”

Now that the campaign has been raised at Westminster the petition does not have to be presented to three separate county councils, but an indication of the weight of public support is still needed.

Ms Sowa said: “Now we purely put the petition forward to make our case stronger and say ‘look, there are people here and in the surrounding villages backing us, they want the railway to be reinstated’.”

Rail Haverhill had an information stand at the recent Summer Bash in Haverhill where the public interest was strong, added Ms Sowa.

“People were running up to us and saying, can we please sign.

“Haverhill is growing and the A1307 is getting so busy.

“People are much more aware that an alternative form of transport like the train would be so useful.”