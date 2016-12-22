St Edmundsbury church chiefs call on conflict stance

Senior church leaders and congregation at St Edmundsbury Cathedral have signed a card to the Prime Minister calling on her to show more concern for the 65 million people forced from their homes because of conflict around the world.

Numbers have increased dramatically in the last two years in what has become the worst global displacement crisis of our time.

The giant Christmas card asks Theresa May: “Will you help light the way for those fleeing violence, fear and desperation?

“Please ensure your words reflect our proud tradition as a nation that welcomes those in need and your policies offer hope to those looking for a safe place to call home.”

This is the culmination of an exhibition which has been hosted during Advent, in partnership with aid agency Christian Aid, who works with people in warzones like Syria, Iraq and Congo.

Church leaders believe we can “light the way” by donating to Christian Aid’s work at Christmas which will enable trusted partner organisations who work in these countries to bring much needed support.

The Reverend Canon Philip Banks, Cathedral Precentor said: “I believe that walking with people who are living ‘on the edge’ is something which we are called to do as human beings and as Christians.

“At Christmas we celebrate the birth of the one who brought healing for hurts, joy in sadness and light in darkness.

“Christian Aid’s campaign seeks to do this and encourage us all to help in the task.”

Suffolk recently hosted Marija Vranesevic who works for Christian Aid’s Orthodox church partner in Serbia.

Christian Aid’s Simon Snell, said: “We are so grateful for the message of solidarity and support from the Cathedral during Advent for people forced to leave their homes because of conflict.

“The need is great, and we want to thank everyone who has supported our campaign.”

The “light the way” exhibition will continue during Advent and the card will go to Mrs May before Christmas.

To make a donation, visit: www.christianaid.org.uk/christmas. To learn more about the campaign, visit: www.christianaid.org.uk/changethestory