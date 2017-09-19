Steeple Bumpstead school returns to the future

Braintree MP James Cleverly was in Steeple Bumpstead last Friday to officially unveil the new name for the village’s primary school.

The school had been named Stanley Drapkin Primary, after one of its philanthropic former governors and benefactors, since January 2005, although it had previously carried the village name since it first opened.

The decision to revert back to the original title was taken earlier this year by the school’s board of governors to make it clear to anyone outside the village exactly where the school is based.

As the new sign outside the school in Bower Hall Drive was revealed, head teacher Mary Nicholls said: “Previously we were Stanley Drapkin Primary School.

“We will of course continue to recognise and appreciate the work Stanley Drapkin did for our school and for the village.

“He was a very important governor and chairman of governors and a benefactor to the school.

“We are going to name our library after him.

“Although I didn’t know him I am told that he was quite a private and a modest man and he was extremely proud of this village, so we are going to go back to naming this school after our village.

“It’s a great place to work and a great place to live as well.

“We are a school that’s on the up. We’ve got a great team of staff and a great team of governors.

“We’ve got amazing parents and of course we have amazing children.”

Mr Cleverly, who was thanked by Mrs Nicholls for taking time out to visit the school, said: “You are the ones that support the school.

“Your children are the ones that make this school happen.

“I want to thank you all as well as the head and the academic staff and you for all you do.”