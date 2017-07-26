Steeple Bumpstead school’s Sats fly above the national averages

Twelve months ago, Stanley Drapkin Primary School in Steeple Bumpstead received an overall judgement of ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted inspectors.

Now though, the 184-pupil school has shown how much progress it has been making since then with some impressive year six Sats results, most of which have far outstripped the national averages.

The school’s combined reading, writing and maths score was 78.5 per cent, compared to the national average of 61 per cent.

The other core areas had the following outcomes, the national averages are in brackets; Reading 82 (71); writing 78.5 (76); maths 93 (75) and grammar, punctuation and spelling 93 (77).

Head teacher Mary Nicholls, said: “In some ways I think a lot of the good work was going on before, even when Ofsted were in.

“This is the result of four years of teaching through Key Stage 2. You can’t just make that amount of progress in one year.

“What has happened since last summer is that we’ve had three new staff join. Does that generate new energy, I think it does.

“We were most thrilled with the one for reading. We were (previously) two per cent (64) off the national average of 66 percent.”

The school will also revert to its former name of Steeple Bumpstead Primary School in September.

It has been Stanley Drapkin Primary since 2005, but the governors opted to return to the previous name so that it is clear where it actually is based.

Mrs Nicholls said: “We are very proud of our village and that’s what it is, it’s a village school.

“There are very few village schools that don’t have the name of the village in their name.”

It is likely that the school’s library will be named after Stanley Drapkin in the future.