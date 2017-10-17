Steeple Bumpstead writer’s new book inspired by a love of Doctor Who

Calling all Doctor Who fans – a writer from Steeple Bumpstead has penned a new book chronicling his years of growing up without the Doctor.

Child Out of Time: Growing Up With Doctor Who in the Wilderness Years, by Hayden Gribble, was released on October 16.

The book looks at growing up in a world without Doctor Who and tells how one little boy would try to find the Doctor in any way he could and the obstacles he faced.

After 26 years on TV, Doctor Who was cancelled in 1989, the year of Hayden’s birth.

The book is available from Amazon - https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/1999865901/ref=sr_1_4?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1508096427&sr=1-4 - and in bookstores in paperback and ebook for £5.99.