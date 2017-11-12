Stoke College caterer wins Suffolk healthy eating accolade

A Suffolk caterer has received the 100th Eat Out, Eat Well award in Suffolk at an event held at The Harbour Inn, Southwold.

T(n)S Catering Ltd, which caters for Stoke College, in Stoke by Clare, won the award in recognition of its commitment to providing healthier food options, using healthier practices, such as grilling instead of frying, and the use of healthier ingredients such as substituting high fat products for lower fat alternatives.

The award also recognises provision of healthy options for children and the promotion and marketing of healthier options.

The award is assessed by local Environmental Health Officers and managed by Suffolk County Council’s Public Health team.

Cllr Tony Goldson, Cabinet Member for Health at Suffolk County Council, said: “I am delighted that Suffolk has achieved 100 Eat Out Eat Well awards.

“It really demonstrates the commitment of caterers to provide healthier choices for customers who want to enjoy eating out, but with their health in mind.

“Balance is the key to getting a healthy diet right.

“This means eating a variety of foods in the right proportions, and consuming the right amount of food and drink to achieve a healthy body weight.

“Many of us choose to eat out as a treat now and then, and the Eat Out Eat Well award ensures that we have the option to eat more healthily.”

Cllr Alaric Pugh, St Edmundsbury Borough Council Cabinet Member for Planning and Growth, said: “It is important to help all youngsters to eat healthily.

“Habits for later life are established early, so I am delighted that a school caterer in St Edmundsbury has won this 100th award.

“Obesity is a growing epidemic in the UK, causing more than 30,000 deaths a year in England and diet plays a major role in heart disease and has been linked to some cancers.

“It is more important than ever for caterers, restaurants or cafes to help consumers make the healthier choices and Eat Out, Eat Well is both the recognition and the support for those businesses that go that extra mile.”