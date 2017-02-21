Storm Doris could bring 80mph gusts to East Anglia

The Met Office has issued warnings of high winds and heavy rain affecting East Anglia on Thursday.

The warning issued this morning is valid from 6am to 6pm on Thursday (February 23) and is an amber “be prepared” warning for the northern half of Norfolk and a yellow ‘be aware’ warning for the rest of East Anglia.

The Met Office's weather warning map for Thursday

It says that there will be strong winds throughout the day but in the amber area there will be a ‘short period’ with gusts of 70 to 80mph.

The warning adds: “Whilst some disruption is expected outside of this stronger swathe of winds, the amber area looks most likely to see more significant disruption.”

Those other areas can expect gusts of 50 to 60mph.

Even in the yellow area it warns: “Travel services could be affected including some restrictions on bridges and disruption to ferries. Some damage to buildings is also possible.”

The Met Office says heavy rain will also create additional hazards across the area.

For the latest weather warnings visit www.metoffice.gov.uk

To check for flood warnings visit https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/map