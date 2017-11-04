Street scene transformation outside Haverhill Arts Centre get the go ahead

Planning permission has been granted to replace the advertising tower outside the Haverhill Arts Centre and install three new granite seats.

The application by Haverhill Town Council was approved by St Edmundsbury Council under the planning officer’s delegated powers in mid-October and the alterations are anticipated to be completed some time in the New Year.

The current 5.5metre high tower will be replaced with a 3 metre high dual-sided illuminated digital display unit on a black granite plinth.

Three bike hoops, two planters and three bollards will also be removed and replaced with the granite seats.

The bike hoops will be moved so that they are next to the new advertising display and will be the same as those in Jubilee Walk.

Town clerk Colin Poole said: “We have planning permission but we don’t have a licence (from Suffolk County Council’s Highways department) to put things out and then there’s the lead times to order the digital display, and that’s nearly ten weeks from the placement of the order.”

The granite seats and the cycle hoops, also needed to be made to order, added Mr Poole.

Once everything is ready to install the town council hopes to complete the work with ‘the least possible disruption’, said Mr Poole.