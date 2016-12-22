Students enjoy new school’s first ever Christmas lunch

Festive cheer came to Suffolk’s newest school after more than 200 students joined together for Christmas dinner – just three weeks after arriving in their new building.

Sybil Andrews Academy, in Bury St Edmunds, rounded off a successful first term with a host of festivities before breaking up for Christmas.

The school’s first ever Christmas concert was quickly followed by the all-school dinner while a cake sale was also held to raise money for the new cheerleading squad, the SAA Starlets.

Andy Prestoe, headteacher, said: “One of the many things we are proud of at Sybil Andrews is the warm and inviting lunch hall. It was wonderful to see everyone enjoying their Christmas lunch together.”