Students see out their school year in fine style

Stour Valley Community School leavers turned on the glamour for their prom night.

Just under 100 students at the Clare school attended the event at Belchamp Community House to celebrate the end of their GCSE exams.

They were welcomed by their parents and teachers, many of whom have taught them for the past five years.

Transport included a large vintage bus, a convey of vintage mopeds, camper vans, sports cars and classic cars.

Stereo Jacks provided the music, there was a photo booth, a ‘pick and mix’ sweet table and magic from David Gillespie.

Student, Jason Harris even arrived as a storm trooper.

The parents of Katie Landon created some impressive canapés while Mia French’s mum, Samantha, decorated the hall beautifully with flowers, lights and lanterns.

Lorna Mayes, the head of Year 11, said: “The evening was a perfect way to end the year.

“The Year 11s have worked extremely hard on their GCSE exams and it was lovely to see them relax and enjoy themselves.”