Students showcase their business savvy in competition

The winning team Katie Nippress, Joshua Travies, Jessica Taylor and Hannah Huxley

An accumulator challenge-style competition run in the memory of a popular Haverhill businessman has been won by a team from Castle Manor Academy.

Students from both Castle Manor and Samuel Ward Academy were encouraged to make as much money as possible from an original £50 stake in the Rob Maidment Enterprise Challenge.

The competition, organised by ONE Haverhill Partnership, was won by Castle Manor’s Team Interconnected after they raised £410.

Julia Power, business and finance teacher at the school, said: “We’re extremely proud of all the students’ achievements and how hard they worked over the six-week challenge. They all demonstrated fantastic business skills and entrepreneurship.”

The winning team – Katie Nippress, 14, Joshua Travies, 15, Jessica Taylor, 14, and Hannah Huxley, 14 – boosted their funds by creating a Christmas leaflet, and selling advertising to local businesses, as well as running a festive decoration stall on Haverhill market.

They also organised a disco for Year 5 and Year 6 students from Place Farm Academy and Burton End Academy.

The contest is run twice a year with the next one planned around this summer’s youth market. It is run in Mr Maidment’s memory as a tribute to his dedication to the town before he passed away last year.