The Sudbury Festival of Performing Arts programme is now available.

It can be downloaded from the Festival’s website at sudburyfestival.org.uk or collected at the Tourist Information Office in Sudbury library, Compact Music, North Street, Sudbury and Balaam’s Music, Risbygate, Bury St Edmunds.

The event sees children and young performers from across the region take part, with prizes available including the Suffolk Free Press Anniversary Cup.

The Festival dates are: dance from February 11 to February 16 at Ormiston Sudbury Academy; music from March 1 to March 5 at the Delphi Centre, Newton Road, Sudbury; speech and drama from March 9 to March 12 at the Delphi Centre.

The Festival will close with a concert on March 19 at Ormiston Sudbury Academy, showcasing some of the most talented performers in all three disciplines.

Mary Davies, Festival chair, said: “We would love to see you at the various events taking place throughout the Festival. We can guarantee that you will enjoy yourselves.”