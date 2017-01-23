Suffolk Housing Association recruits board expertise

Suffolk Housing has welcomed an expert in finance and a property professional with a wealth of public sector experience to its board.

Matthew Peak and Martin Royal took up their posts with the affordable housing association at the start of this year.

Suffolk Housing director Martin Royal

In addition, former NHS chief executive Julian Herbert has been appointed as independent member of the audit committee.

Mr Peak has extensive experience in the housing sector, having worked with three different housing associations. He is currently director of finance with Hanover Housing, which provides 19,000 specialist retirement properties across the country.

“My current role with Hanover has given me the opportunity to see how a board interacts with the management team,” he said. “As well as sparking my interest, it has also shown me that I have something to add.

“Suffolk Housing is a very ambitious organisation which wants to put its resources to the best possible use to develop new homes for Suffolk. That is a really powerful message and something which had genuine appeal for me.”

Suffolk Housing director Julian Herbert

Mr Royal has spent his career specialising in property with the NHS, and is currently working as a contractor on a range of projects in Suffolk and Essex.

He applied for the role with Suffolk Housing to make the most of the skills he has developed during his career.

Mr Royal said:“I am also really interested in the investment which Suffolk Housing is putting into working with their tenants and building relationships with them. I think this type of engagement work has the potential to return really positive dividends.”

Mr Herbert is a qualified accountant with more than 12 years experience at board level in a variety of roles, including finance director and chief executive.

He has worked in the private sector, local government and the NHS and is a trustee of Inspire Suffolk, a charity set up to improve the lives of young people living in the county.

“I wanted to do something worthwhile for the Suffolk community and thought that this role would make the most of my skills and experience,” said Mr Herbert, who is currently finance director with a private firm.