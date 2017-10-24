Suffolk MPs back council merger

Three Suffolk MPs have written to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government backing the plan to merge St Edmundsbury Borough and Forest Heath District Councils.

Matt Hancock for West Suffolk, Jo Churchill for Bury St Edmunds and James Cartlidge for South Suffolk have written to Sajid Javid expressing their strong support for the merger.

Matt Hancock said: “I stand united with Jo and James to see a single council formed and we have written to Sajid Javid to make that case.

“The argument for a merger between FHDC at St Ed’s is compelling – delivering shared services and producing greater efficiencies are just two of the reasons why combining the councils is the way forward.

“We now require secondary legislation to push this ahead and we are ready to help make this happen.”