Suffolk Police ability to keep community safe ‘in jeopardy’ says PCC

Suffolk Police’s ability to keep the community safe is in jeopardy if it does not get more money, the county’s police and crime commissioner has said.

PCC Tim Passmore met with Nick Hurd, Minister of State for Policing and the Fire Service, yesterday to discuss the funding challenges the force faces.

Mr Passmore said, “There are times in life when democratically elected leaders face extremely difficult decisions on behalf of their constituents and as Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner I am in such a situation.

“I am not seeking to be alarmist but the ability of Suffolk Constabulary to deliver an effective service, keeping communities safe and maintain public confidence is in serious jeopardy.

“This is due largely to financial pressure caused by the current Home Office funding regime,which for years has had an inbuilt bias against large rural counties like Suffolk.”

In setting out the challenges, Mr Passmore, supported by Deputy Chief Constable Steve Jupp, talked about the significantly higher workload of police officers in Suffolk, which is the highest in the country – 150 cases per year per officer compared to 132 cases per year in Norfolk and 122 in the West Midlands.

They also stressed that if Suffolk received the same Home Office funding as Norfolk on a pro rata basis, it would get £3.5 million more.

Nick Hurd, said: “This meeting will help inform the wider programme of engagement I am leading with PCCs and police forces across the country on the changing nature of demand on police resources, the impact of that change and managing this as efficiently as possible.

“I look forward to working with Suffolk police as this work continues.”