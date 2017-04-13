Suffolk Police warn of zero tolerance to illegal Easter raves

Suffolk Police have issued ‘a robust reminder’ to anyone planning an illegal rave in the county over the Easter weekend.

The force says officers will adopt zero tolerance, clamping down on ‘individuals who choose to break the law and ruin peace in their community’.

They say residents can play a key role in preventing events and the public urged to report any suspicious activity around open land or disused buildings.

Landowners also need to be vigilant and immediately report any activity, if they suspect a rave is being organised on their land. Extra care should be taken to ensure that property entrances are secure.

The police need to be informed of: any information or flyers saying an illegal rave is taking place, broken padlocks on access gates and sightings of vans, lorries or large numbers of vehicles gathering near woods, rural car parks or disused buildings.

Coupled with this, community centres, village halls and other venues have been contacted to ensure they are asking the right questions about the nature of the event when taking bookings.

Superintendent Tonya Antonis said: “It is much easier to stop a rave before it starts, so early notification of one taking place is critical in helping us police these events.

“I want to warn anyone who is considering organising a rave that they will face prosecution for holding such an event. Ultimately public safety is the primary concern for us.

“Where officers can prevent, disrupt or stop a rave taking place, we will do everything within our power to do this, providing that it is in the best interests of all concerned.”

“Illegal rave organisers have little concern for the health, safety and welfare of those attending the event; for the local residents, who are adversely affected by the noise, rave-related anti-social behaviour and the impact on the environment; or for the landowner left with litter and damage.”

Police have powers, which enable them to seize vehicles and sound equipment in certain circumstances. As such they are urging anyone who rents sound or lighting equipment to only do so to people who they believe to have a valid and legal reason. Seized equipment will be retained as evidence for any prosecution.

If you have any information that could assist the police in relation to unlicensed music events, contact Suffolk Police on 101 or Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.