Suffolk waits while free school transport plans are ‘refined’

Suffolk County Council is taking another look at its proposals for changes to its free school transport system.

Its consultation should have started today on the proposals that would see 3,700 students lose free transport, but opposition councillors had the Cabinet’s decision to consult called-in to the Scrutiny Committee, which last Thursday voted to refer it back to the council’s Cabinet.

A Cabinet meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday, but it was announced today that the proposals will not be considered then.

Gordon Jones, cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said: “There has been a lot of helpful discussion and debate over the past few weeks in relation to the future of school and post-16 travel.

“Proposals for the next stage of the review of this important policy are currently being refined and will be taken to Cabinet once we have carefully considered all the issues that have been raised so far. This will not be next week.”