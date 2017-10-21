Suffolk-wide police operation targets knife crime

Suffolk Police’s week-long Operation Sceptre, which targets knife crime, begins on Monday, October 23.

The operation comes just one week after a permanent knife amnesty bin was opened at Haverhill police station.

Operation Sceptre highlights the risks that carrying a bladed weapon can bring, as well as targeting offenders who use and carry knives.

Officers and Special Constables from local policing areas, alongside drugs teams and response officers will use intelligence-led deployments, weapons sweeps and high-visibility patrols to target and disrupt offenders who carry and use knives. This is part of ongoing work with partners to tackle crime gang and associated gang activity.

Knife amnesty bins can also be found outside Ipswich Fire Station and at police stations in Lowestoft, Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall and Sudbury.

They give people the opportunity to dispose of knives and blades safely and anonymously. Since the Bin a Blade campaign was launched in 2011, well over 18,500 bladed items have been deposited.

The bin at Haverhill’s Police Station in Swan Lane was funded by Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore.

He said “I am very pleased to fund this new bin in Haverhill.

“I fully support the Constabulary’s Operation Sceptre; we need to do all we can through education, peer pressure, policing and sentencing to make it absolutely clear that it’s never acceptable for a person to carry a knife or weapon.

“I find it really disappointing that anyone carries a blade of any kind.

“The Bin a Blade campaign and the use of these bins is a great way of highlighting the issue of knife crime.

“I would encourage anyone who has a knife or any other weapon to dispose of them responsibly and immediately.

“Ultimately it is about making Suffolk as safe as possible.”

Anyone with information on knife crime in their local community is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, or pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always dial 999.