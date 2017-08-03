Tesco tokens will help Ridgewell children stay more active

A small but dedicated group of volunteers has joined forces with Tesco in a bid to improve a village play area and encourage residents to be more active.

The Ridgewell Village Hall And Playing Field Improvement Project Committee is working on three schemes as part of a Braintree District Council strategy to improve the health and wellbeing of its communities, improve social cohesion and reduce the chance of anti-social behaviour.

The three projects are:

n To improve and extend the village hall for community events and educational and leisure use.

n To install new and improved playground equipment so that children have the choice to spend their valuable childhood in the fresh air, gaining important social skills and doing muscle development activities.

n To install a Multi-Use Games Area for all ages, to encourage the take-up of sporting activities, learn new skills and develop long-lasting healthy lifestyles.

Tesco Haverhill has become an ally to the cause by offering financial support through their Bags of Help scheme.

In the Haverhill store there are three boxes until the end of July, each representing a different community project, in which shoppers can put a blue token to register support for the scheme in Ridgewell.

The box that has the most blue coins will receive the funding.

A spokeswoman for the project committee said: “We would value your vote so that we can add to our funds to complete our playground equipment project (some of the equipment has already been installed).

“The more votes we get, the better our chance of a larger contribution.”