Thousands attend annual Kedington Meadowlark

So good was the turn out at this year’s Kedington Meadowlark that the beer, burgers and sausages all ran out.

Hundreds of people turned up at the Community Centre and Great Meadow for Saturday’s annual event.

Kedington Meadowlark Parade & Fete - The Walking Parade makes it's way around the field Pic- Richard Marsham

Meadowlark co-ordinator, Bill Summers, said of the day: “It was very good. I know everyone took more (money) than last year but we had a couple of extra outputs that we had to pay.

“We ran out of beer, we ran out of burgers, we ran out of sausages, we ran out of everything because there were so many people.

“There was a good 2,500 people there.

“I can’t blow my own trumpet but everyone said it was the best year they have had there, but of course it was not down to me.”

The flagship event of the day was the Walking Pageant, which carried the theme, Space - Fact or Fiction.

The winners of the category for younger children was the Ketton Early Birds, with the 1st Kedington Cub Scouts wining the older children section,

The Kedington Bowls Club won the adults section.

The Cubs won were named as the overall winner for their entry ‘Cubs in Space.’

With more money expected to come in - profits go towards running the community centre - about £3,500 has so far been raised, said Mr Summers.