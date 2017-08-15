Thousands of poppies sown along a Haverhill road will commemorate the end of the Great War

Haverhill in Bloom (HiB) has sown thousands of poppy seeds along the town’s bypass, from the Spirit of Enterprise roundabout in the direction of Sturmer.

The planting has been done for the 2018 centenary of the end of the First World War.

Both sides of the road have been sown to have an avenue of poppies to mark the poignant date in our history.

HiB is supported by the East of England Co-op Funeral Directors in Haverhill.

Sector manager David Downes, who joined HiB members Michael Simpkins, Tony and Madeline Turner, Ben Pumfrey and Susan Roach on their planting day (as pictured) said: “The East of England Co-op like to put something back into the local community and support Haverhill in Bloom in the work they do.

“We will continue to support, and help raise awareness of the fantastic work the group do.”