Thurlow fireworks night brings in more money for good causes

Despite a wet morning the weather improved to ensure another good turnout at last Saturday’s Thurlow Bonfire Night and Fireworks Display on the village recreation ground.

The Thurlow Fayre Committee will meet on Monday, November 13 at the Thurlow Cock to decide on the distribution of the profits of around £9,000 that have been raised from both the Fayre and the Bonfire Night.

Donations will go to the East Anglian Air Ambulance, St Nicholas Hospice Care and Addenbrookes Charitable Trust.

A presentation of cheques will be made at Thurlow Village Hall Quiz Night on Saturday, November 18 for which teams of up to eight are invited at £7 per person that includesa light supper at 7pm for a prompt 7.30pm start.