THURLOW NUNN: Borough welcome two former players back into the fold

Ryan Weaver and Ross Elkins have been revealed as Haverhill Borough's latest signings - making their first appearance for the club during a pre-season game against Chatteris Town.

Ryan Weaver, 25, has moved across from Haverhill Rovers - having spent the past two seasons at the club who share The New Croft facility.

EXPERIENCE RETURNS: Experienced Haverhill defender Ross Elkins has also re-signed for the club after time at Rovers

Before moving to Rovers in June 2015, Weaver had made over 100 appearances for Borough - earning him the tag of top goal scorer and the captain's armband.

The local striker started at Long Melford before joining Rovers' Reserve team, then to Borough, before stepping up to Rovers in 2015 (they were in a higher league than Borough at this time).

But new manager Anthony Choat has now confirmed his permanent return to Borough, beginning with his run-out in the 3-1 loss to Kershaw Cambridgeshire Premier Division side Chatteris Town on Friday night.

And Choat revealed he will also be joined by Ross Elkins, 29 - a former Borough Manager's Player of the Year in 2014 - who has returned to the side after a period away at Rovers also.

The central midfielder, who was Borough's first player to notch up 100 appearances, makes a welcome return to the side.

