Time's running out to nominate your Haverhill Heroes

It is the last chance to nominate special people in our Haverhill community who have gone above and beyond and made a real difference to the lives of others.

The Haverhill Heroes awards ceremony, run by Year 7 students at Castle Manor Academy and supported by the Haverhill Echo, will take place on Wednesday 12th July at Haverhill Arts Centre.

Six awards will be up for grabs to salute young people, volunteers, businesses and sports stars among others.

The deadline for nominations is next Friday, 23rd June, and organisers have made a call for people to get their entries in.

Henry Stevenson, deputy headteacher at Castle Manor Academy, said: “We have been delighted by the level of entries so far.

“But we want our community to get involved even more by nominating their favourites while also supporting a fantastic school project.”

Now in its second year, the Haverhill Heroes will centre around six awards – Young Person, Volunteer in the Community, Business in the Community, Sporting Award, Local Food Produce and Act of Kindness.

Each award has been individually supported by a local company or organisation – Abbeycroft Leisure, 1 Accounts, Fiscale, Sarand, Samuel Ward Academy Trust and The Firepit Company.

The deadline for nominations is Friday 23rd June with all finalists invited to the awards evening, which will once again be kindly hosted by Paul Donno, chair of Haverhill Chamber of Commerce.

To submit your nomination, please use the form printed in Thursday's newspaper and post to Haverhill Heroes, Castle Manor Academy, Eastern Avenue, Haverhill, CB9 9JE. Or you can email your entry to barry.peters@iliffepublishing.co.uk.

For further information on Haverhill Heroes, please contact the school’s deputy headteacher Henry Stevenson on HStevenson@castlemanor.org.uk.

THE AWARD CATEGORIES

Business in the Community Award

This award recognises businesses, and business people, who innovate and engage staff and the local community through their work.

Volunteer in the Community Award

Do you know an individual person, team of people, charity or workplace who have selflessly volunteered to help their community or someone less fortunate and in need? This is a great chance to recognise or say thank you to a very special volunteer in the Haverhill area.

Young Person’s Award

We are looking for a young person who has done something incredible in their community or has achieved something significant academically or through a talent. Or maybe they have had to overcome illness, a disability or personal circumstances that would be testing to any one of any age.

Sporting Award

This award recognise an individual sports person, or a sporting team, who have achieved something in relation to any type of sport. This can also include coaches, managers as well as the players themselves and is applicable at every level from children to adults, sports clubs to school teams.

Local food produce

Suffolk is home to some wonderful local food produce. We want to celebrate some of the extraordinary efforts, skills and achievements of those who are bringing delicious and healthy Suffolk food to our doors. This award recognises those individuals, or businesses, who are using Suffolk produce or who are creating food in Suffolk.

Act of Kindness Award

The purpose of this award is to recognise someone in our community who has gone above and beyond to help others. It is someone who, without asking or wanting anything in return, has given their time or their resources to support someone else in need. Their act of kindness deserves recognition. Please nominate them.