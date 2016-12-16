Tool thefts from vans in Sudbury and Needham Market area

Police are urging drivers to be vigilant in keeping their vehicles secure following reports of thefts of equipment from transit vans in and around the Sudbury area.

This week police have received 10 reports of break-ins, with thefts reported in Middleton Road and Cross Street in South Sudbury, Clermont Avenue and Talbot Road just north of the town, as well as Daniels Close, Cedar Walk and Waldingfield Close in Acton. There have also been reports of thefts from transit vans in High Street, Lavenham, and Hargrave Avenue in Needham Market.

The vans were accessed by unknown means and a variety of power tools were stolen from each vehicle. It is thought the incidents took place overnight between Tuesday 13 and Thursday 15 December.

Inspector Danny Cooper said: “We believe these crimes are linked due to the close proximity of the incidents, and would urge tradesmen and van owners to ensure doors are locked and windows are closed to help minimise the risk of being targeted by thieves.

“I also recommend removing work equipment, which I know can be an inconvenience but it will reduce the risk, and storing them in a secure location elsewhere. Keep note of the serial numbers of your tools, or engrave them to ensure they are identifiable as yours.

“Deter thieves by backing your van close to a wall when parking and ensure it is alarmed and parked either in a garage or a well-lit, public area.”

Police would like to hear from anyone who may be able to help with the enquiry, particularly anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious near any of the roads mentioned during the dates above.

Anyone with information should contact Sudbury Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101, quoting reference 71548/16, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.