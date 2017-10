The top 20 DVD rentals for last week, as supplied by TVL Allstar Video in Haverhill, sees Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot, at number one.

The full top 20 is as follows:

1. WONDER WOMAN (12)

2. PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN SALAZARS REVENGE (12)

3. KING ARTHUR LEGEND OF THE SWORD (15)

4. CAGE DIVE (15)

5. A KIND OF MURDER (15)

6. BAYWATCH (15)

7. FIRST KILL (15)

8. EXCEPTION (15)

9. MAXIMUM SECURITY (15)

10. MISS SLOANE (15)

11. MINDHORN (15)

12. SNATCHED (15)

13. GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 2 (12)

14. A DOGS PURPOSE (PG)

15. VOICE FROM THE STONE (15)

16. WARRIORS GATE (12)

17. THE GHOUL (15)

18. FREEHOLD (15)

19. CARDBOARD GANGSTERS (18)

20. LAND OF MINE (15)