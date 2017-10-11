Top 20 DVD rentals

Search

Undated Film Still Handout from Fast and Furious 8. Pictured: Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto and Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Toretto.
The latest weekly DVD rental chart from TVL Allstar Video in Haverhill is topped by Fast and Furious 8.

The chart in full reads;

1. Fast and Furious 8 (12)

2. Wonder Woman (12)

3. King Arthur (15)

4. Pirates of the Caribbean (Salazar’s Revenge) (12)

5. Baywatch (15)

6. Alien Covenant (15)

7. Cage Dive (15)

8. The Shack (12)

9. Churchill (PG)

10. Armed Response (15)

11. Spooky Stakeout (PG)

12. Rock Dog (PG)

13. Norman (15)

14. Goon 2 (15)

15. Warriors Gate (15)

16. Cabin 28 (15)

17. Cardboard Gangsters (18)

18. Exception (15)

19. Snatched (15)

20. Miss Sloane (15)