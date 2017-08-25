Top builders’ merchant signs up for Haverhill Business Park

The UK’s biggest independent builders’ merchant has taken a unit on the new 30-acre Haverhill Business Park.

MKM Building Supplies, which has 47 branches across England and Scotland, will occupy a 20,000 sq ft unit and, through property consultancy Bidwells, has signed a 20-year lease at rent of £7.95 per sq ft.

This successful letting means design-and-build options are now available from 2,500 to 165,225 sq ft on the six remaining plots.

Taurus Developments, which is acting as development manager on the owner’s behalf, will complete the MKM unit in August 2017.

Russell Catley, partner business space agency at Bidwells, said: “It is great to secure our first letting on the estate.

“MKM shows the quality of occupier which is attracted to the estate as a result of its excellent location and our client’s ability to deliver quality buildings in a quick timeframe.”

Haverhill Business Park is on the A1017 Haverhill Bypass, 19 miles south-east of Cambridge and 18 miles north-east of London Stansted Airport and is suitable for occupiers serving both Haverhill and Cambridge.

Already on the Business Park are: Culina Logistics, Petrow Food Group, Buildbase, Terence Barker Tanks, HID, Stagecoach, Travelodge Hotel and Harvester.

St Edmundsbury Borough Council gave outline consent in November for almost 494,770 sq ft of industrial distribution, office and roadside space to be built across seven plots.

Jonjo Lyles, head of industrial agency at BNP Paribas Real Estate, added: “We expect interest on the remaining plots to be strong given Haverhill Business Park’s excellent location and the lack of similar opportunities in the area.”

Bidwells and BNP Paribas Real Estate are retained agents at the business park. PPH Commercial advised MKM.