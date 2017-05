Conservative councillor David Finch has retained his seat on Essex County Council.

He was voted in as Hedingham Division’s councillor with 3,222 votes.

Labour candidate William Edwards came second with 592 votes.

The turnout was 34.1 per cent.

Fellow Conservative member Joanne Beavis was also voted in to retain her place as the Halstead Division representative.

She received 2,604 votes, with Labour’s Garry Warren finishing second with 871 votes.

The turnout was 28.6 per cent.