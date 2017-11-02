Traders asked to help make Haverhill’s streets safer

Haverhill Town Council has called on town centre businesses to help ‘banish weak and wobbly pavements’ by reporting them to the county council.

The dangerous state of town centre paving has become a major cause for concern in recent months and has led to pedestrians tripping and stumbling, with some suffering serious injuries as a result.

Haverhill Town Council clerk, Colin Poole, outside the arts centre

Just four weeks ago Michelle Swinbourne, of Haverhill, suffered bad facial injuries and a broken arm after tripping over a raised paving slab in High Street.

The town council has now sent a letter to all businesses in High Street and Queen Street asking them to help create a ‘strong and stable pavement for Haverhill’.

The letter said: “We think Haverhill High Street rocks! – but unfortunately so do some of the paving stones.

“Wobbly paving is not good news for businesses which need pedestrians to be out and about spending their money here.

“You work hard to ensure a good customer experience inside your premises, we’d like your help to ensure they get a good customer experience arriving and leaving too.

“Haverhill Town Council wants to encourage businesses along the High Street, Camps Road and Queens Street to ‘adopt’ the pavement outside their frontage and report online to SCC Highways if there is a wobbly paving stone.

“We are not asking you to check every stone every day, but if you notice a wobble, or a customer comments on it, then please do act.

“Reporting it is easy and it puts the onus on the county council to respond.

“Visit www.suffolk.gov.uk and hit ‘Report’, click the ‘scroll right’ button and choose ‘report a pavement defect’.

“Together we can banish weak and wobbly pavements.”

Haverhill Town Council clerk Colin Poole added that the state of the pavement was being worsened by vehicles illegally parking on them.