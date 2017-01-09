BREAKING: Serious collision shuts A1307 from Haverhill to Horseheath

A serious car crash has closed the A1307 between Horseheath and Haverhill.
Officers are currently at the scene of a serious collision which took place at about 2.55pm today, Monday January 9 and involved two vehicles.
Ambulance and fire crews are in attendance. Police said there are suspected serious injuries, but no further information is currently available.
The road is closed and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
