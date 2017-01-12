Long delays on A14 and in Newmarket after very serious lorry crash

A serious collision involving two lorries is blocking the A14 at Newmarket this morning, Thursday January 12.

The eastbound carriageway has two lanes closed between the A1303 and the A142 Fordham Road.

Traffic is queuing back to the A11 junction eastbound but there are also delays westbound as motorists slow to look at the scene.

Traffic is back towards Kentford and it is also very heavy on the A1304 and Fordham Road in Newmarket as traffic tries to divert.

One person is thought to have suffered serious injuries.

