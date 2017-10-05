Tributes to an ‘angel’ who died in Haverhill scaffolding fall

Moving tributes have been made to a popular young man who died after falling from scaffolding in Haverhill town centre.

Cameron Vasquez, known as Pidge and who lived in the town and went to Castle Manor Academy and then to West Suffolk College, fell from the scaffolding to the ground in Jubilee Walk in the early hours of Saturday, suffering head injuries.

He was taken to hospital but died there the next day at the age of just 21.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports that a man had fallen from scaffolding at 2.30am on Saturday 30th September.

“An ambulance and rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene, with crews taking the patient to Addenbrook’s Hospital in a life threatening condition.

“Despite their best efforts, the patient sadly died.”

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police added: “Police are treating the death as non-suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Dozens of tributes have been posted on social media and bouquets, some with written messages, have been attached to a drainpipe on the wall between William Hill and Clark’s in High Street.

The scaffolding had been erected on Clarks, Car Factory and Select, the latter of which fronts on to both High Street and Jubilee Walk.

One tribute left wrapped around the pipe says: “We are so sad that you’re gone.

“Can’t believe we won’t see you again. Life can be so cruel sometimes.

“Hope wherever you are, you’re smiling and happy.

“Thank you for touching our lives and being a friend to Christopher.”

Another eulogy says: “Love you so so much. You will always be in my heart. I will continue to keep strong and do you proud.

“You made me who I am today. I am going to miss your smile, your cuddles (and your brews) so much.

“Heaven has gained an angel.”

Vanessa Whitcombe, headteacher of Castle Manor Academy, said: “Cameron is fondly remembered by staff and students at the school as a young man full of character and life.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends and everyone affected by this tragedy.”

A Go Fund Me page has been set up in his memory and can be found at www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-cameron-pidge