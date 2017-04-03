Tributes to ‘dedicated’ Haverhill hospice supporter

Tributes have been paid to a ‘dedicated’ hospice supporter from Haverhill who died last month.

As a cancer patient and hospice service user, Denise Griffin was given the honour of opening St Nicholas Hospice Care’s outreach centre in Camps Road, Haverhill, three years ago.

Hospice Girls Night Out supporter Denise Griffin in 2014

The mother-of-two, who also had four grandchildren, became a regular at the Burton Centre and a ‘committed’ hospice fund-raiser.

Paying tribute following Denise’s death on March 21, Abi Morris, interim manager at the Burton Centre, called her enthusiasm for the charity ‘infectious’ and said she would be missed.

She said: “On behalf of everyone at St Nicholas Hospice Care I would like to pass on our condolences to Denise’s family and friends.

“Denise had been a dedicated supporter of St Nicholas Hospice Care and the Burton Centre for many years.

Denise Griffin, pictured centre, with the then Haverhill Mayor Cllr Roger Andr� and hospice founder Canon Richard Norburn at the Burton Centre opening in 2014

“After helping to declare the Burton Centre officially open in 2014, she became a regular face at the centre attending many groups and events.

“Denise was also a committed fund-raiser – as her determination to take part in the hospice’s Girls Night Out moonlight walk in 2013 showed.

“She wasn’t going to let the fact she couldn’t walk the route stop her, and after enlisting the help of hospice staff, she was pushed around the 11.2 mile route in a wheelchair. Her enthusiasm for the charity was infectious.

“Denise will be missed by everyone at the Burton Centre and our thoughts are with her family and friends.”

A funeral service to celebrate Denise’s life is due to take place in the West Chapel at Cambridge City Crematorium at 1.30pm on Friday. Her family have requested that no black be worn.

Donations in her memory can be made to St Nicholas Hospice Care c/o Peasgood & Skeates at 12-14 Queen Street, Haverhill, or via the ‘In Memory Page’ at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk.

Denise’s family did not want to comment at this time.