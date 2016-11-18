Trio appear before courts charged with arson attack on Great Cornard home

Three people have appeared in court charged with arson with intent or recklessness to endanger life following a fire at a home in Great Cornard.

A family were left appealing for support following the blaze in Queensway after being left ‘with nothing’.

On Thursday Shaun Du’Barry Spinks, of Hawkins Road, Sudbury, and Abigail Bolden, of Kersey Avenue, Great Cornard, both 20, appeared before South East Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich.

A 17-year-old female, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared on the same accusation at a separate hearing.

The fire was discovered at 9.20am on Tuesday, January 12, at an address in Queensway. The blaze is believed to have started at the ground floor entrance to the first floor flat, spreading up the stairwell. No one was harmed as a result of the fire.

Magistrates sent their cases to Ipswich Crown Court.

Their next appearance will be for a pre-trial hearing on December 13.

The pair were released on conditional bail.

The 17-year-old female must return to South East Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on November 28.