Two arrests made in police operation targeting motorists in Haverhill

A police operation targeting motorists in Haverhill this week made two arrests.

Thirty six vehicles were escorted to a checking site at Meadows Car Park, in Ehringshausen Way, for fuel testing, drugs checks and vehicle examinations on April 5.

Police and partner agencies carrying out a day of action in Haverhill, with road checks being carried out on vehicles in Meadows Car Park. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

The aim was to disrupt criminal activity, to catch those committing driving offences and to remove unsafe vehicles from the road.

Those involved included officers from the Scorpion Teams, the local Safer Neighbourhood Team, Suffolk and Norfolk Roads Policing and Firearms Operation Unit, Dog Unit, the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub and Drugs Team.

They teamed up with partner agencies Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) fuel testing and Suffolk Roadsafe.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of drug driving and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Sergeant Julian Ditcham from Roads Policing, who lead the operation officer, said: “Our operation was intended to target individuals who use our county’s roads to commit crime and those who drive unsafe vehicles.

“We will continue to carry out further days of action to ensure criminal activity is kept to a minimum within the county.“

A total of 36 traffic offence reports were produced relating to various misdemeanours. these included driving without an MOT, registration plate offences and wearing no seatbelt.

Seven vehicles were seized as the drivers had no insurance or for licence offences.

HMRC also dipped tested 25 vehicle tanks with no offences found.

Trading Standards issued five advisory notices for consumer protection regulation offences.