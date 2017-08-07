Two BMW cars broke into in Haverhill, one stolen

Police are appealing for witnesses after a grey BMW 318 was stolen from the driveway of a property and another BMW broken into on the same night in Haverhill.

The BMW 318 was stolen between 8.30pm on Tuesday, July 25 and 5.30am the next day from Seymour Drive.

A silver BMW was also broken into while parked on the driveway of a house in Cleves Road, between July 25 at 8pm and 7.55pm the next day and a wallet containing cash was taken.

Police are reminding people to not leave anything on display in their car and to take all their belongings with them when leaving the car. Alternatively then lock them in the boot out of sight.

Remove CD players and stereos if possible and get them security marked and keep a note of serial numbers.

Sat Navs also need to be removed and the residue circle wiped off the windscreen.

Police also advice vehicle owners to keep their keys safe and to fit security devices - electronic immobiliser, mechanical immobiliser, locking wheel nuts, vehicle alarm.

Anyone who has knowledge of either incident or saw any suspicious activity should contact police on 101 quoting references 37/50982/17 for the first incident and 37/51011/17 for the second.