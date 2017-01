A motorist was taken to hospital following a collision in Little Wratting.

The incident on the A143 at the junction with the B1061 involved a car and a van.

Police were called at about 10.55am and the fire and ambulance service also attended.

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to help free someone who was trapped.

A person was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by land ambulance after suffering a minor head injury.

The road is due to reopen shortly.