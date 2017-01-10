UPDATE: Linton couple named as victims of A1307 crash

The couple that died in a collision on the A1307 yesterday afternoon (January 9) have been named by Cambridgeshire police.

Husband and wife Reginald Towers, 75, and Maria Towers, 71, of Palmers Close, Linton, were killed when their silver Hyundai Matrix was in collision with a white Vauxhall Vivaro.

The crash happened at about 2.55pm between Horseheath and Haverhill.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101.

