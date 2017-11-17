UPDATED: Body found in search for missing Haverhill man

Police searching for missing 20-year-old Lee Rudhall from Haverhill have found the body of a man.

Mr Rudhall was reported missing at 6pm last night.

The body was discovered in the early hours of this morning by officers in a wooded area of the town.

He has not been formally identified but the family of Lee have been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.