UPDATED: Fire in Haverhill High Street restaurant

Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at the Route 66 American Diner in Haverhill High Street earlier this afternoon.

Two appliances arrived shortly after midday to find smoke flowing out of the front door of the restaurant after a fire started in the kitchen.

The flats above the restaurant were evacuated and the fire was extinguished by 12.30 using dry powder and CO2.

One of the engines left the scene at 12.25pm and the incident was declared closed at 2pm

The restaurant remains shut.