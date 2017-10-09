Updated: Horses shot in Stradishall paddock

Police have issued a description of two men they want to trace after two horses were shot with an airgun as they grazed in a paddock.

The horses were shot in a paddock in Stradishall on Thursday October 5 between 5.30pm and 6.30pm. One was hit in the face and the other in the leg and face causing injuries that required a vet to be called to sedate them and remove the pellets.

On Friday Suffolk Police said they want to speak to two people who were seen in the village at about 5.50pm the same day.

One was carrying a green canvas gun bag over his shoulder and was 5ft 6in tall, aged about 19 and had mousey cropped hair. He was of a skinny build, was wearing jeans and a green jumper with a zip at the neck.

The second male was aged in his early 20s, about 5ft 8in tall with scruffy mousey brown hair and had a short beard, was wearing a white t-shirt with a pattern on and blue jeans. Both were described as laughing.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: “Owners of horses in the area are asked to remain vigilant for people looking out of place or acting suspiciously.”

Anyone with information on the incident should call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime number 37/65306/17.