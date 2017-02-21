UPDATED: Storm Doris could bring 80mph gusts to East Anglia

The Met Office has upgraded its warnings of high winds and heavy rain affecting East Anglia on Thursday.

The warning issued yesterday (Tuesday) has been revised to widen the amber “be prepared” warning from just the northern half of Norfolk to the whole of East Anglia, which had been covered by a lower priority yellow warning.

The Met Office's weather warning map for Thursday

The period covered has also been extended by two hours to run from 6am to 8pm.

It says that there will be strong winds throughout the day but in the amber area there will be a ‘short period’ with gusts of 70 to 80mph.

The warning adds: “Whilst the strongest winds look to be only short-lived, damage to structures, interruptions to power supplies and widespread disruption to travel networks are likely, with a danger of injury from flying debris.

“Trees are also likely to be damaged or blown over. Those other areas can expect gusts of 50 to 60mph.”

The Met Office says heavy rain will also create additional hazards across the area.

For the latest weather warnings visit www.metoffice.gov.uk

To check for flood warnings visit https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/map