UPDATED: Three arrested after stabbing in Haverhill

Three teenagers have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Haverhill.

The attack took place at around 10.15pm on Monday, September 4, in a car park between Ixworth Road and Butley Court.

The victim was stabbed in the arm and taken to hospital where he remains for treatment.

Police were called shortly after the attack and arrested two teenagers at around 1.15am on Tuesday at an address in Butley Court.

A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, both from the Wembley area of London, were arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre and questioned before being released on bail.

A 16-year-old girl was also arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and also released on bail.

Any witnesses to the attack are asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting reference 58773/17, or Crimestoppers on 0800555111.