Vandals damage Haverhill rugby pitch

‘Mindless’ vandals have damaged a newly-seeded pitch at the Haverhill Rugby Club in School Lane.

The club, Sport England and the Rugby Football Union (RFU) are investing £130,000 in the club’s main pitch at Castle Playing Fields but vandals visited the site the day after contractors had finished the first stage of works.

David Halsey, the club’s vice chairman, said: “The sockets we have for our rugby posts, they’ve filled all them in with mud, and they dragged their feet along the surface.

“It had been levelled out and they dragged themselves along it, dug the mud up and used their feet to draw an obscene picture in the surface.”

“That first stage cost £90,000 and took four weeks and you don’t expect some mindless children to do that to it, especially when it’s fenced off – it’s a building site at the end of the day so it’s an unsafe area,” he added.

Currently, the new pitch is expected to be finished by April next year, although Mr Halsey said the dry weather could delay it until September.