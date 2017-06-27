Vigilantes’ intervention leads to prison term for Haverhill man

A Haverhill man has been jailed after being trapped by a vigilante group set up to catch child sex offenders.

Raymond Read, 58, of Burton End, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to attempting to meet a child after sexual grooming.

The court heard that Read had travelled to Cambridge after arranging a meeting in December with what he believed to be a 15-year-old girl but was then subjected to a citizens arrest by members of a vigilante group.

Prosecuting, Simon Gladwell said the group had used a fake online profile to chat with Read, who was unaware that the girl he had spoken to about sex was not real.

When questioned by police, Read claimed to have known that the profile of the “girl” was not real.

Judge John Devaux sentenced Read, who appeared in court via a video link from prison, to 14 months imprisonment and ordered him to sign the sexual offences register for ten years.

Appearing for Read, Edward Renvoize said his client was a lonely man with few interests and who had turned to the internet.